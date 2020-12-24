Transcript for Apple’s Tim Cook refuses meeting with Tesla CEO about possible acquisition

In today's tech bites the big tech deals that wasn't test was Elon Musk says. He wanted to sell his company tech apple three years ago during the darkest days of test was model three roll out. But he claims Apple's Tim Cook refused a meeting must comments came amid reports apple is working toward a vehicle production in 20/20 four. And Twitter says the incoming Biden administration will take control of the act Potisk Twitter account on January 20. But the Biden team will not inherit the accounts 33 million followers that's a change from 2017. When president trump got the account. Finally KFC says it's getting into video games with the KF console. The company says it will be able to keep your fried chicken warm while you're gaming suspiciously there's no release date price or any. Technical specifications to share just yet. Does your tech bytes had a great time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.