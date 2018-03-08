Transcript for Apple's worth reaches $1 trillion

In today's tech bytes Apple's history making price tag. It's now the first publicly traded company ever valued at more than a trillion dollars apple could get another big shot in the arm with its release of its new iPhone next month remember apple was on the brink of bankruptcy. As recently as 1997. And FaceBook has launched a new effort to teach kids. How to behave online it's called the digital literacy library and it's aimed at teachers or kids eleven to eighteen the lesson plans cover subjects including security. And privacy. And the world really is round according to Google apps. You can say that 3-D globe look if you zoom all the way out of Google quietly rolled out the map changed but two weeks ago it's meant to offer a more accurate depiction of the world. And if you want to use you gotta be on a desktop. It's they confirmation Vega who. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.