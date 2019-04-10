Transcript for Calls to limit encrypted messages

In today's tech bytes a new effort to limit encrypted messages attorney general William Barr and international law enforcement officials are calling on FaceBook to give authorities access to encrypted messages on its platforms. They say it would be an important tool against criminals security experts say back doors create vulnerabilities that can be exploited. And moreover users can now book our helicopter. The company is offering chopper ride from Manhattan to JFK airport to all users not just premium members it cost about 200 bucks but critics say door to door. It takes about as long as taking act taxi so. And NASA is getting ready to test its first fully electric plane the goal of the X 57 Maxwell project is to advance electric aircraft design which could bring air taxis one step closer to reality. Air taxis and helicopter troopers were taken to the sky attacked by the great thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.