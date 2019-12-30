Cardiologist sues Apple over heart monitoring feature

The man claims Apple put his heart monitoring technology into their Apple Watches without his permission.
0:52 | 12/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Cardiologist sues Apple over heart monitoring feature
In today's tech bytes and New York cardiologist is taking apple to court he's asking for royalties claiming the tech giant but his heart monitoring technology into apple watches without permission. Those watches generated more than 24 billion dollars sales last fiscal year. Robots are expected to be a big hit the 20/20 Consumer Electronics Show up next week some of the robots expected to be on display including youth sports fighting robot a robot pizza maker and a ping pong playing robot and nearly half a million people are telling target to stop using plastic bag they signed an online petition. The year's largest environmental petition on change dot org target says its party taken steps to reduce its use of plastic. It encourages the cycling and we're just trying to save the world exactly one bag at a time. Those protect bites at a great day everyone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

