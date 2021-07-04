Transcript for Chevy unveils plans for an electric Silverado

In today's tech bytes Chevy's plans for an all electric Silverado. Pick up his GM's best selling vehicle the company says the electric powered Silverado will run about 400 miles on a bull charge. It's unclear what it'll go on sale. News of the trucks sit at GM's shares to a record high close. EBay is making it easier to sell trading cards it's adding a new feature on its mobile app to quickly ski and it lists the cards for games like Pokemon and magic the gathering. Sellable then at specific details sports cards will be supported later this year. Finally forget the all cloth mask he'd been wearing during the pandemic and this is the mask of the future. New maps and Heidi while costs 300 dollars a comes with refinanced helped read along with it was canceling your phones Bluetooth capability LED lights. Rapper will why am helped develop it. Nosy tech bytes every day.

