Transcript for New concerns over FaceApp

It's a check bites new concerns about face that users upload their pictures and make themselves look older or younger but Russian company behind it says user data is never transferred to Russia. But some lawmakers are calling for the FBI to investigate how the app collects data and the DNC is urging presidential candidates not to use it. Boomers taking on. Amazon the company is launching a new apple with the retailer cargo. People getting it right in their Hoover will be able to stop would be apt and drivers will get a dollar for purchase. It's a Graham is expanding its test of a new feature that hides the number of lights on posts users can still see the number of whites on their own post but others won't see them. Answer Graham says the ideas to reduce feelings of low self esteem experienced by users who are accumulating. And up like a good idea about how one if you like me. Double tap those are checked by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.