Transcript for Consumer Reports changes its position Tesla Model 3

Today sect likes consumer reports reverses its verdict for the Tesla model three. The magazine had previously said it couldn't recommend the electric car because the braking was quote far worse than any contemporary car we tested. But consumer reports now recommends the car after tests improve the brakes. A new report says shipments of Smartphones actually declined slightly in 27. A team that's a first for Smartphone sales trackers say one of the reasons is because more people around the world already own Smart fox. So the national spelling bee finale is tonight on ESPN and Google Trends has released that top searched how to spell words by state. Beautiful topped the list in eleven states resume is number one in new York New Jersey Colorado and in Maine the most searched how to spell word is. Connecticut you think could be Massachusetts connect Dick cut easy. Those are tech bytes and got.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.