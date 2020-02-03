Transcript for Possible corporate coup underway at Twitter

In today's tech bytes of possible corporate who is under way at Twitter multi polar for a stay and major investor wants to force CEO Jack Dorsey out of his job I taking over the board. In that investment group is reportedly unhappy at Dorsey is focusing on other ventures. And there's a new prediction about the fact that the corona virus on China's Smart phone market. It says that market is set to street by 40% in the first quarter of this year that means consumers in China will purchase 33 million fewer phones than they did last year. Finally you'll need to McDonald's happy if you want to score free egg make muffin today. They doubt that calling a national and that nothing day out bring customers a free hand which if they ordered through the app the promotion coincides with when he's launching its new breakfast held a national mean riddled Dave because they are delicious got preserve them there's always wind. Goes your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.