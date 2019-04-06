Transcript for Data breach at the largest blood testing lab in the country

And insect bites a security breach at the biggest blood testing labs in the country. Quest Diagnostics says twelve million patients may have had their personal information exposed. One of the company's bill collection vendors was hacked. Potentially compromising credit card numbers bank accounts and medical information. It's the end of an era as apple shuts down iTunes platform helps transformed the music industry it's been replaced by three apps. Apple music apple podcasts and apple TV. And it and it's starting debate because of how he wears his air pot that technology writer we did this image showing the man wearing his wireless but upside down. The posters read treated thousands of times it's mixed comments some people said it makes sense. Others were baffled once said intervene. I think they need your kids your check back every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.