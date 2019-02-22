Transcript for This day in history: March 7, 2009

NASA is followed a spacecraft carrying a telescope named Kepler. That's blasting away from earth tonight it's on as well as stored mission to answer the most tantalizing mystery in space. Is there are other life out there. NASA scientists have long believed there are other worlds like ours they just haven't been able to prove it. The TSB are there other so there I'd say absolutely there has to be we can't be so special. Looked awfully good delta two rocket with Kepler. The Kepler spacecraft will pass straight through the Earth's hazy atmosphere to get a clearer picture as it then orbits the sun. But it's powerful camera it will I a 100000 stars at once deceived though stars like the sun have their own planets circling them. We won't actually be able to see those planets but if they pass in front of the star the circle beat camera would detect their shadow which NASA could then measure. And it would tell a lot how big a planet is how close it is to the star and couldn't be warm enough. For life we certainly won't find ET that we might find ET's home. I find this home NASA says Kemp was mission will last three and a half years the cost 600 million dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.