After delay, Samsung's Galaxy Fold hits stores in the U.S.

More
The U.S. rollout was put on hold after several tech reviewers reported that the units they had received were damaged within a day or two of using them.
0:32 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After delay, Samsung's Galaxy Fold hits stores in the U.S.
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The U.S. rollout was put on hold after several tech reviewers reported that the units they had received were damaged within a day or two of using them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"65906525","title":"After delay, Samsung's Galaxy Fold hits stores in the U.S.","url":"/Technology/video/delay-samsungs-galaxy-fold-hits-stores-us-65906525"}