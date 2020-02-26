Transcript for Driver in Tesla crash was playing video game: NTSB

It's a deadly Tesla crash is being blamed in part on the car's auto pilot system in 2018 a tussle slammed into a concrete barrier in California killing the driver. The NTSB says the auto pilot miss identified a lane marker that was speeded. The board called for Tesla to do more to stop misuse of the feature point out the driver was plain a video game behind the wheel at the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.