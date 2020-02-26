Driver in Tesla crash was playing video game: NTSB

More
Walter Huang's distracted driving led to his death in March 2018 in Mountain View, California.
0:23 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver in Tesla crash was playing video game: NTSB
It's a deadly Tesla crash is being blamed in part on the car's auto pilot system in 2018 a tussle slammed into a concrete barrier in California killing the driver. The NTSB says the auto pilot miss identified a lane marker that was speeded. The board called for Tesla to do more to stop misuse of the feature point out the driver was plain a video game behind the wheel at the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Walter Huang's distracted driving led to his death in March 2018 in Mountain View, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69228114","title":"Driver in Tesla crash was playing video game: NTSB","url":"/Technology/video/driver-tesla-crash-playing-video-game-ntsb-69228114"}