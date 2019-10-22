Transcript for Drone drugstore flyby aims to improve convenience for pharmacy customers

If today's that buys a new meaning for drug dropped UPS and CBS are developing a drone delivery service for prescriptions and other merchandise. Sexson Walgreens are already testing done deliveries in western Virginia there's no word on when CDS strewn deliveries will out Graham. And it seems tipping is rare when it comes uber right. A new study says only 1% of Hoover customers always tip their drivers that study shows nearly six to present ever tip. It says men are more likely to tip than women by female drivers get more tips than males. And science students at a Washington DC high school welcomed a mystery guest. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff baze is paid a visit the class was funded in part by the company's future engineer program. The teachers and most of the students had no idea who bassist was excited that teacher was. Easily ways you get a job cuts that would protect rights.

