Duolingo co-founder: 'I want to give equal access to education'

ABC News' Em Nguyen spoke with Duolingo co-founder and CEO Luis Von Ahn, about being one of the few Latino CEOs in tech and his new endeavor Duolingo Math.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live