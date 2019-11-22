Early Black Friday deals

More
Plus, Tesla's new "Cybertruck" has a rough unveiling.
0:54 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Early Black Friday deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Plus, Tesla's new \"Cybertruck\" has a rough unveiling.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67227298","title":"Early Black Friday deals","url":"/Technology/video/early-black-friday-deals-67227298"}