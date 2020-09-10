Transcript for Early kickoff to Black Friday deals

If today's tech finds an early kickoff to Black Friday deals best buy says rather than waiting until the day after Thanksgiving it will be slashing prices for two days beginning this coming Tuesday. That just happens to coincide with Amazon's when he twenty prime day. Amazon has unveiled its first all electric delivery bandits exterior cameras offer a 360 degree view outside it will be equipped with Alexa. For navigation assistance and weather updates. Amazon hopes to have 101000. Those bands on the road as soon as 20/20. Two. And finally if you want to escape the election chaos you might have to live under a rock literally. Hotels dot com is offering a stay and a New Mexico cave the first person to sign up today will enjoy the fully furnished bunker from November 2 to that seven. And it only costs five bucks a night. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.