Elon Musk is taking a break from Twitter after SpaceX launch

More
Musk gave no explanation for why he’s leaving the site or when he may return.
1:02 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elon Musk is taking a break from Twitter after SpaceX launch
Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Musk gave no explanation for why he’s leaving the site or when he may return.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71051323","title":"Elon Musk is taking a break from Twitter after SpaceX launch","url":"/Technology/video/elon-musk-taking-break-twitter-spacex-launch-71051323"}