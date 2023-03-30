Elon Musk and other tech leaders warn AI poses 'profound risks'

AI-enhanced systems pose significant dangers, according to a group of tech leaders, including entrepreneur Elon Musk, who signed an open letter calling for a pause in the development of AI systems.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live