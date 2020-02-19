EU imposes sweeping regulations on facial recognition, Artificial Intelligence

The proposals could place a temporary ban on all facial recognition in public, create a single market for data throughout the entire EU, and ask for almost $22 billion to invest in A.I..
0:39 | 02/19/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for EU imposes sweeping regulations on facial recognition, Artificial Intelligence
We want to boost European artificial intelligence. By attracting more than twenty billion euros hurt you fought the next decade. Artificial intelligence is about they update update update and again data and they'll know that the more data we high. The Smart. Our other incidents this is a very simply creation. And therefore it is so important. To have access to data that oh via. This is why we want to give our businesses but also researches. And the public services sector access to Daytona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

