Transcript for Facebook admits giving user information to Chinese firm Huawei

In today's tech bytes more problems for Facebook's data sharing the company admits he gave user information to a Chinese from the US steamed and national security threat. Reports say Telecom company while Wei was among a number of firms granted access as early as 2010. Officials tell the New York Times FaceBook will wind down its deal with that company by the end of the week. And it's to Graham is reportedly considering doing away with constraints on the length of videos. The Wall Street Journal reports new brand new feature would let users post videos up to an hour long. And Microsoft. Co-founder Bill Gates is giving every 2018 college graduate against the billionaire says he will by the grads his favorite new book. It's by Hans rosling called back full list ten reasons we're wrong about the world and why things are better than you think. New graduates just have to log on to gates is bought to get it sounds like a like Reid then uplifting for familiar tech Biden.

