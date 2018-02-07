Transcript for Facebook admits to providing data to dozens of tech companies

In today's tech likes a big admission from FaceBook the company says it has provided users' data to dozens of tech companies that despite publicly saying it was restricting such access three years ago the mission was made in new company documents given to congress phase of also says it has ended most of those sharing agreement since program is now offering in mr. Graham light. It can be used to perform most of the functions in the main app including posting photos and adding filters like you cannot use it to share videos or send direct messages to friends. And finally a new device that tells you when he linked a little right. That's an Ada ES 100 uses a smells censor it takes about ten seconds to measure of any of your body parts may be offensive. It's just went on sale in Japan cost about a 125 bucks I think I figured I could. That's okay but certified bugs trying to just get the order.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.