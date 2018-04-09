Transcript for Facebook apps go dark

In today's tech bikes Facebook's apps go dark. For just under ninety minutes on Monday messenger what's that it is to Graham and FaceBook itself were all knocked out. Service was affected on four continents FaceBook blamed the problem on a networking issue. Another car company is taking on Tesla. Mercedes-Benz will unveil its electric SUV today the company previewed the event for this video. Doesn't show hutch just close up images of the interior hearing we hadn't silhouette of the vehicle. The Mercedes SUV is expected to get 310 miles on a single charge slightly more than Tesla says you. A big milestone for Google marking its twentieth birthday today. The search and have humble beginnings founded in a garage by Stanford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin on September 4 1998. At birthday. Those are checked bags.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.