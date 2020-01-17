Transcript for Facebook backs off running ads on WhatsApp

I think that by some major reversal from FaceBook for now the tech giant is ditching controversial plans to sell ads and what's out. FaceBook has been looking for ways to generate cash from the popular messaging service. But the plan for ads reportedly led to the resignation of its creators more than eighteen months ago. And Google's parent company has joined a super exclusive club apple bat is now valued at a trillion dollars that's despite facing several controversies including antitrust. Investigations apple Amazon and Microsoft. Are the only other trillion dollar companies. As start up mode Jurevicius it's working on some very Smart contact lenses the eyewear has the digital overlay that shows everything from your calendar to urgent messages on the lenses. Features would be activated by steering and icon Poland is still have to be approved by the FDA but would you Wear Nomo and you decked by its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.