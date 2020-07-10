Transcript for Facebook bans QAnon

Today's tech bytes Facebook's crack down on Q and on FaceBook says that if removing all ages and groups linked to the conspiracy theory. Whether they promote violence or not the company's critics say the new effort may be too little too late to make any difference. Pepco has stopped selling electronic shock collars used to train dogs. And it started an online petition calling on its competitors to do the same echo says shock collars have been shown to increase the year. Anxiety and stress and dogs. And we may be less than a week away from seeing the new iPhone apple has announced a product launch for. Next Tuesday last month the company unveiled its new apple watch an iPad but no iPhone. Apple have warned that new devices debut will be delayed a few weeks. Does your tech bytes. A great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.