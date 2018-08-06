Facebook bug causes millions of users' private posts to be made public

More
The bug switched the default sharing settings to public, exposing private postings.
0:51 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook bug causes millions of users' private posts to be made public

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55743509,"title":"Facebook bug causes millions of users' private posts to be made public","duration":"0:51","description":"The bug switched the default sharing settings to public, exposing private postings.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-bug-millions-users-private-posts-made-public-55743509","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.