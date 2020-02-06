Transcript for Facebook employees stage virtual walkout

Today's tech -- hundreds of FaceBook employees staging a virtual walk out became a protest of their bosses stance on president comes close. Employees took the day off after butterfly some of the president's tweets but FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said social media should be the arbiter of truth. At Sony to the list of tech companies delaying the release of new products the company planned to unveil its PlayStation five on Thursday. Sony says it's quote not a time for celebration. Rep missing Jorge Flores killing an ongoing chaos in the streets. As social media users can now buy a TV that rotates to either portrait or landscape mode just like the Smartphone. That's handy for viewing videos which are sometimes horizontal and sometimes vertical the 43 inch Samsung Saro. But when you about 2000 dollars dozer tech bytes have a good day.

