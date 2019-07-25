Transcript for Facebook fined $5 billion for privacy violations by FTC

In guys and move on to face look the company is paying up to the government slapping. The social network with a five billion dollar fine over privacy issues and also adding new restrictions to how FaceBook handles your data. That FTC says it hopes this will quote. Change Facebook's entire privacy culture so I'm joined by Jeremy Kaplan to discuss this editor editor in chief of digital trends. So Jeremy and what does this mean for Facebook and how it treats all of our personal information. Thanks for having me on the show for a while yes pleasurable here what does it mean. I worry that it means not a lot. Not enough unfortunately we've seen so many problems with FaceBook over the years right so much has been under scored highly in exposed. And yet nothing has really changed. So the imposition of a five billion dollar fine. Doesn't really feel like it's gonna impact these people unfortunately I wish it would. And the idea that they're going to change some of their business practices which Mark Zuckerberg said they plan to do. Sure he says a lot we've seen Mark Zuckerberg time and time again come on say we're going to change we're sorry we regret. X whatever was rain and we've never really seen that change happen so is this going to be the thing that kicks them down the road and says we're can make some big changes I don't think it is. So you don't think defines a big deal because five. Billion dollars sounds like a lot to the average person but sounds like maybe it can also just be a drop in the bucket. It is a drop in the bucket wheel five million is nothing for a company like this they just announced their earnings. Not an impact after this was announced. Did the stock tank to do didn't tumble no not at all. So. I worried that that this is really not going to impact them at all and look let's look at the broader picture here. The Justice Department announced a few days ago that they plan this larger investigation into big tech overall is big tech too big for its own britches at a monopoly. Is FaceBook monopoly is Google monopoly is Amazon a monopoly. Wrote a whole op Ed fur for his friends about this because I feel like all of these companies the answer is. A resounding yes they are too big and is on especially for goodness sake I mean. There's a study came out just yesterday saying that 75% of retail cuts for companies. Are worried about and is on undercutting their prices canceled the gap is worried about Amazon not about J. Crew that's a real problem refutes yeah that's crazy. So is a five billion dollar fine going affect FaceBook I don't know is Google going to change its practices just because the DOJ is like that connect them a little bit. Laurie that we need some real regulation and some change from the government. To force these companies to make some changes because they're not regulating themselves yes and if we think about this in terms of like fake news in the twenty to when he race. Does this and pack this as well. Yeah there's a lot of real implications to how big these companies have gotten the influence that they have over our society and our culture. The the Pope political angle that forensic for example is a huge one right that's a real real problem. And is FaceBook doing enough to change that to combat that you heard over the other they say this is an ongoing thing that the Russians are trying to influence the election. You have to imagine they're still trying on FaceBook. What FaceBook gonna do yeah yeah RA we shall see I mean on the voice of Duquesne. We're really like some grooming. Honestly I'm a little worried about this yes I think a lot of people lives so we appreciate you being here Jeremy Kaplan editor in chief of digital trends come back in the us. We pledged yet perhaps.

