Transcript for Facebook introduces new virtual reality system

Today's tech likes FaceBook has announced a new virtual reality system the populist quest headset is say standalone system. That can run without a computer or cell phone and he'll be compatible with other. Populous province the headset launches next spring fur about 400 dollars. Lift is offering to pay people to ditch their cars and use the ride healing service instead. So let's says it'll cues about 2000 people to take part in this month long deal. And will pay them up to 600 dollars in credit and finally this is the world's first flying car in it's about to go on sale in the US. It's called a transition and its creator says it can change from driving to flying boats and under a minute they can sort about hundred miles an hour. The price hasn't been determined yet the sales start next month George Jetsons like that's so 1960s. Another tech bytes.

