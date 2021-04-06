Transcript for Facebook makes policy change regarding hate speech

And today's set by the palsy change as based look at set to announce an end to exemption for politicians who break hate speech rules the exemption was based on the idea. That will political leaders had to say is in the public interest even if it breaks the rules. Google is making it harder for android apps to track users that happened so called advertising IDs of those who opted out of receiving personalized ads are cut off. Get your layer security starts later this year. Finally a major milestone for the U macarena. It's been 25 years since it topped the arts to celebrate the duo behind the song Los Del Rio. Teaming up with air via B to host a luxurious vacation at a village Spain. Bookings opened June 28 party Thursday includes three cents on how to do that accurate number across and it's job. Hey bill there tech bytes at a great that it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.