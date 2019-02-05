Facebook possibly creating a privacy oversight committee

Plus, gambling website FanDuel now deducting $3 from bettor accounts that have been inactive for two years; faster internet service coming to Alaska.
0:53 | 05/02/19

In today's tech bytes FaceBook possibly creating a privacy oversight committee Politico reports the committee would be part of a deal with the Federal Trade Commission the proposals report early part of talks. Between the company and the FTC to several privacy violations in addition to an expected multi billion dollar fine. And expand dual is starting to penalize batters who are betting. Beginning gambling site is now deducting three dollars a month from accounts that have been inactive for two years. Band you'll calls this the common practice an Alaska is getting faster Internet thanks to a really long cable. Residents have complained to lawmakers about port access to the web because. Of the State's distance from the continental US and now construction has started for fiber optic cable that will run. From the North Pole all the way to the lower forty states I can see why aren't from my house is your tech bank.

