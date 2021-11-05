Transcript for Facebook prompts users to read articles before sharing

In today's tech bytes FaceBook is try to get you to read articles before you share that the site is testing a pop up door asking users if they want to share an article that they have been obeying. But users have the option to share any way similar to a Twitter feature introduced last year. What zap says users who don't opt into its new privacy policy won't lose their counts however they're functionality will be progressively limited until they say yes the policy allowing information to be shared parent company FaceBook. Takes effect this weekend. And finally a new way to get right to the point in a pod cast Spotify is now letting listeners. Share a specific time stamp and allows others to begin listening to the podcast at the same spot. Spotify hopes to attract new listeners who will sign up for subscriptions. There was or your tech bytes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.