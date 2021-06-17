Transcript for Facebook has new software that can detect fake videos

Today's tech bikes Facebook's new weapon against so called deep speaks FaceBook says. Its new software can reveal where digitally altered videos come from company says the software can be trained to fight deep speaks from a still image or a single video frame. Spotify has launched its own live audio app similar to clubhouse it's called Spotify green ribbon and allows you to host live conversations on a wide range of topics including music sports and culture. Users can also save their shows and turned them into podcast. And Google opens its first retail store today the Manhattan location will feature pixel phones think it's another Google gadgets there are also areas called sand boxes where consumers can get their hands on. Experience with some devices can also pick up a hat or a T shirt. Don't just have to go will Wear this story is first does your tech by.

