Transcript for Facebook takes aim at deepfake videos

And there is talk bites FaceBook takes aim at dean eight. The site is banning certain types of the controversial videos which have been altered to make people do or say something they did. The ban won't affect charities satire video edited until mid or re order works. The Consumer Electronics Show Google assistant will soon be able to read web pages to you did it can even translate from 42 languages. Users we'll just have to say hey go well wait a space that's coming later this year for android versions five and above. Finally in these are Samsung's artificial humans called. Leon they were introduced that CES. Dion is not a robot or a voice says that the company calls them video chat bots. I can learn people's preferences and respond to their questions. And he wouldn't usually lifelike way or some of the video chat perspectives on you to. Life.

