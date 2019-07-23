Transcript for Facebook taking action to fix messaging app for kids

In today's tech site FaceBook is taking action to fix a problem with its messaging app for kids' FaceBook call that a technical error that allowed thousands of children to join group chats with people who were not approved by their parents the company is looking into how that here happen. And FaceBook could be hit with a massive find this week Reuters reports the federal government will announce a five billion dollar fine against the company over the site's use of user data. Officials have been looking into claims FaceBook improperly shared information. With political consulting firm Cambridge analytic. Vitally France's Bastille day sensation is taking to the skies later this week Frankie the potted plants across the English Channel on his jet powered hover board on Thursday this time. It's a marked the 110 anniversary of the first airplane flight between Britain. And friends theory and precedent for anti. As he attacked by have a great day.

