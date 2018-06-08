Transcript for Facebook tests new dating feature

In today's tech bikes Facebook's new dating feature the company's employees are internally testing it out right now plants release unit will be able to browse matches based on the FaceBook Perino was about them. Here in the US will be limited to users eighteen and Hanover. Doctor is that going to new phrases snack shack just Garcia it's the psychology of patients seeking cosmetic surgery so they will look more like the filtered versions of themselves on snapped. Respected medical journal calls it an alarming trend that blurs the line between fantasy and reality. And air may be is offering the chance to spend the night on the Great Wall of China contest winner will sleep in a roomful of ancient guards Howard to experience answer to questions on the company's web site. Entries will be accepted through Saturday. Better compete McCain can't desks we're gonna get there are Solio I don't know what those two questions they are. That they want first those protect rights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.