Facebook's stock plunges

Plus, study says services like UberPool exacerbate traffic congestion, and Walmart starts new delivery service.
0:52 | 07/26/18

In today's tech bikes Facebook's costly day the companies looking to rebound today after its stock fell more than 20% in after hours trading. As about a 144 billion dollars in losses analysts say FaceBook was hurt by slow user growth and new privacy rules in Europe. And he said he finds apps like Wilbur and left. Or making traffic and some big cities worse instead of better researchers say commuters who might normally use mass transit are choosing over or lift instead. And they say that's putting even more cars on to already clogged city streets. Wal-Mart is offering some high tech help to make grocery pick up a lot easier. It just launch a pilot program in Arizona that sense self driving cars to pick up customers. Who buy their groceries online so the cars pull up to the store and a Wal-Mart worker brings out the order for you bowl it's pretty nice desert type activity.

