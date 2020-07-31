Transcript for FCC grants Amazon permission to launch satellites into space

In today's tech bytes Amazon heading into space the FCC has given Amazon permission to launch more than 3000 satellites. They'll create a broad band Internet service providing high speed connections to underserved communities and others. FaceBook has reportedly locked down a series of deals to show music videos those agreements involve music's three largest companies Sony universal and Warner. And would put FaceBook in competition with YouTube an official announcement is coming soon. And something new to help Wal-Mart shoppers workers at the store can now ask Sam. When they need help the voice assisted not has been used in Sam's Club stores since last year that helps employees search for products and prices. As well as pull ups store maps Sam can also receive a real time emergency alerts Siri Alexa and now Sam is your tech place.

