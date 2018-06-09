Federal government grills social media sites

More
The Justice Department calls a meeting to discuss claims that social media sites are deliberately blocking the free exchange of ideas on their platforms.
0:52 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal government grills social media sites

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57641540,"title":"Federal government grills social media sites ","duration":"0:52","description":"The Justice Department calls a meeting to discuss claims that social media sites are deliberately blocking the free exchange of ideas on their platforms.","url":"/Technology/video/federal-government-grills-social-media-sites-57641540","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.