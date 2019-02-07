Transcript for Why you shouldn't flush contact lenses

Well flushing contact lenses down the toys litter train is bad for the environment the new sex survey finds that about 20% of people who use contact lenses. Dispose of them that way when the contacts interact with waste water treatment plant. They form like pro plastics that become ocean pollution researchers urged users to consider. Recycling options I would of never yeah. Thought about mechanics this evening erratic as a can really build up there yeah I mentioned about the micro plastics that pose a threat there will come small plastic piece is very well. Moved quite freely throughout the ecosystem apparently in so. Again what we flash. We we've put into the system there could really clog it up.

