Future iPhones could have a foldable display

Apple files a patent on foldable screen displays.
0:48 | 02/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Future iPhones could have a foldable display
In today's tech bike apple is taking an apparent step toward affordable iPhone in a company just filed a patent update for a flexible display drives included in the application show ways that future iphones could be bent. We expect to see more full mobile phones at the mobile world congress the event kicks off next week in Barcelona Samsung. Expected to show off its full global galaxy phone and Tony will likely unveil a new flagship Smartphone app the event. And France is recognizing that light Saber dueling as a competitive sport that gives it the LED sabres the same status is other blades it's fencing federation has been organizing three minute matches. The French say they're fighting the dark side. Have not getting enough physical activity and that sure is an interesting physical activity dosing attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

