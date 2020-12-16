Transcript for Google has 2nd outage in 2 days

And today's tech bytes. Google's second outage in two days the company has yet to explain a problem that reportedly affected about 181000 Gmail users. They were receiving error messages or having other issues for about three hours on Monday schools suffered an outage that affected several services. Wal-Mart is changing the way it delivers the company is going viral list to make deliveries next year as part of a program and Arkansas. Is joining forces with a tech start up to operate self driving trucks. The program may also be used in Louisiana. The ex wife of Amazon founder Jeff pesos is announced that she's given a wait four billion dollars. KV Scott says in recent months she gave the money to nearly 400 organizations mainly in areas struggling to cope with the pandemic. Food insecurity and racial inequality. Scott is worth more than sixty billion dollars those are tech bytes.

