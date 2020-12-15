-
Now Playing: Washington couple finds pandemic success in a box
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson perform in Christmas special
-
Now Playing: Christmas trees in short supply amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Black female entrepreneur debuts yarn vending machines
-
Now Playing: How to make 'Disney's Epcot Center Mac and Cheese' at home
-
Now Playing: Over 900 cars pay-it-forward at Dairy Queen drive-thru
-
Now Playing: How to gift wrap anything
-
Now Playing: Ciara's 4-month-old son Win says 'mama' for 1st time in adorable video
-
Now Playing: Woman tries again and again to climb ice-covered slope
-
Now Playing: A look at this year's Disney Dreamers Academy
-
Now Playing: Christina Tosi shares recipe for peppermint-glazed chocolate cutout cookies
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals on gifts to complete your list
-
Now Playing: California woman adopted two cute chickens and designed an epic coop from scratch
-
Now Playing: Multilingual assistant principal helps 160 refugee students during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How Christmas gift packages will be affected by vaccine shipment
-
Now Playing: Meet viral pups Mabel and Olive
-
Now Playing: How to perfectly wrap the perfect gift
-
Now Playing: GMA's '12 Days of Christmas Cookies' welcomes the Cookie Monster
-
Now Playing: Healthy, tasty treats to consider for the holidays