Transcript for Google Chrome gets new audio, video button on browser

In paycheck quite a change is coming to global -- the browser is going to Adam button that lets you control audio and video from the address bar it will work with video sites like YouTube and video and audio sites including Spotify in apple podcasts. And Bill Gates has an interest in thoughts about Steve Jobs. In an interview that aired last night it said the late apple boss was so successful because he was great at casting spells. It's also called himself a minor wizard claiming jobs bells ever worked on him. Finally there's a new way to track the light sailed to solar powered satellite. It was launched after thousands of people contributed more than a million dollars would kick starter campaign for the space craft. Now a new mission control web site is updated every time it communicates with controllers were allowed to of their son. Does your check right. Have a great Monday.

