Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages

More
Plus, Apple is expected to release five new iPhones in 2020 and Snoop Dogg lends his likeness to EA Sports’ “NHL 20.”
0:52 | 12/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, Apple is expected to release five new iPhones in 2020 and Snoop Dogg lends his likeness to EA Sports’ “NHL 20.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67545850","title":"Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages","url":"/Technology/video/google-introducing-feature-allowing-users-track-packages-67545850"}