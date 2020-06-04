Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Google launches website that tracks social distancing
It. Or.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:00","description":"The COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports website tracks retail, transit, workplaces and parks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69996771","title":"Google launches website that tracks social distancing","url":"/Technology/video/google-launches-website-tracks-social-distancing-69996771"}