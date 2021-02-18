Transcript for Google Maps will now allow users to pay their parking meter through the app

In today's tech bytes Google Maps won't know what you beat the parking meter or Peter transit fare right from the app. The contact free feature will be available in 400 cities starting with android then expanding to apple. Money can also be added to the meter without returning to your car. Mario is heading back to the golf course Nintendo just announced that Mario golf super rush will be released from the Nintendo switch on June 25. Four players race on the same course to sink their ball first. And finally Amazon has launched its new build program that allows customers have a say whether new products we produce for cell. One of the ideas being floated and I lights that enable cuckoo clock. If certain items get enough support within thirty days Amazon will build them. If you build it. They will come have been to date prime shipping. Visit tech bytes have a great day.

