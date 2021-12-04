Transcript for Google shopping mobile app shutting down

Since a sex bites say goodbye to Google's mobile shopping out the app is going dark for apple and android but not until June. The app allows users to make purchases from thousands of online store is using their Google accounts. Web version will stay up. Microsoft is in talks so wired artificial intelligence firm for sixteen billion dollars he wants communications speech recognition technology. Helped develop serious for apple Bloomberg says Microsoft may use nuance. Improved technology that frees doctors from note taking. And better predicts the needs of patients. Finally the most complex transformer amber is going to cost you as a rose Optimus Prime robot has about 5000 components and sixty microchips. And it can be controlled flight voice commands but they'll run you about 700 dollars. And he pre order now deliveries expected in August those air attack rights have a great day.

