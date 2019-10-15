Now Playing: Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL revealed at event

Now Playing: Google’s Nest Mini turns plastic into a speaker

Now Playing: Harley-Davidson halts production of electric motorcycle after discovering glitch

Now Playing: Fortnite goes down a black hole

Now Playing: Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5

Now Playing: The biggest mobile game launch ever

Now Playing: All-female Delta crew flies 120 girls to NASA headquarters

Now Playing: Apple takes action after criticism from Chinese government

Now Playing: Help name Saturn's 20 just-discovered moons

Now Playing: Toys R Us looks to a rival for help

Now Playing: Neil deGrasse Tyson talks Area 51 and aliens

Now Playing: Facebook pays fine over video view inflation

Now Playing: Inside Science’s key stories from September 2019

Now Playing: Woman makes it onto plane without ID, boarding pass

Now Playing: Facebook hits huge milestone

Now Playing: Exoskeleton helps quadriplegic man walk

Now Playing: Calls to limit encrypted messages

Now Playing: What to know about 5G

Now Playing: 5G network gives Korean DMZ village a new look