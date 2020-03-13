Transcript for Hackers using coronavirus to steal personal data online

In today's advice hackers using the Koran a virus crisis to steal your information reports it hackers are uploading fate maps showing the viruses hotspots. Once the map is open users are redirected to a site asking for your personal data at the maps published by. Johns Hopkins University is an example of a non malicious tracker. Apple is limiting it trying on for air ponds an apple watches to protect consumers and workers from Kobe nineteenth. Lawyers are being told not to encourage try ons only shoppers who make a request will be allowed to trial on the devices. The company has also reduced the number of shares in stores to promote social distancing. Finally keeping the virus away from the International Space Station. One American astronaut and two Russians are prohibited from leaving their training center in Russia they're not flying to space until April 9. States not be the safest place right now as they attacked by a degree day.

