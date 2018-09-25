Transcript for Hackers are trying to reroute your direct deposits

It today's tech by attackers rerouting paychecks the FBI says hackers are posing as human resource employees. They're sending out links asking you to update your credentials for direct deposit. Once a hackers gain access that you retail wrecked the deposits to an accountant they control. The FBI warns make sure you verify any emails claiming to be from your HR department. And they shake up at instant Graham the co founders of the photo sharing app have abruptly resigned their departure at the latest challenge for Inkster grants parent company FaceBook. And a big deal in the on demand audio industry serious accent is buying pandora for about three and a half billion dollars serious says the deal won't affect what you listen to because both brands and services are being maintained. The deal allows serious to expand beyond cars and into homes and other areas those are tech bytes ability.

